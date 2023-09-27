Labour council to demolish ‘mutant’ riverside flats

Greenwich council advised the developer not to lease the flats but many flats have been occupied - Royal Borough of Greenwich

A Labour council has ordered the demolition of a “mutant” tower block “blighting the landscape” in a move that risks making hundreds homeless.

Greenwich Council said Mast Quay, a £36m river-facing development situated in the historic London military town of Woolwich, deviated from planning permission requirements dating back to 2012 and would now have to come down.

Deviations from what was initially designed to be a luxury development include the final two towers looking “more solid and bulky”, no landscaped roof gardens or children’s play areas, smaller balconies and windows, as well as a “poorer quality footbridge” and a residents’ gym being built instead of an approved commercial floorspace.

More serious deviations include a lack of a disabled parking and wheelchair access.

Local Labour councillor Aidan Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “The Mast Quay Phase II development had the potential to deliver hundreds of beautiful riverside apartments in an exciting area of London with a rich maritime past. Instead, what we have is a mutant development that is a blight on the landscape, local conservation zone and heritage assets and views.”

The council added “the only reasonable and proportionate way to rectify the harm created by the finished Mast Quay Phase II development to the local area, and the tenants living there” was “the complete demolition and the restoration of the land to its former condition”.

Building work started in 2015 and finished in 2022. The developer, Comer Homes Group, has since been leasing the flats through its subsidiary Fincraft Ltd.

The council said it advised the developer not to lease the flats while it conducted a year-long review to assess each breach and produce a “comprehensive report”.

Information from last month provided by the council indicated that at least 78 flats were occupied. But a spokesperson added: “It should be noted that the development is continuously being advertised and this is likely to have increased.”

Rents advertised for the flats have ranged from £1,750 to £2,400 per month for one-beds and £2,000 to £2,999 for two-beds.

The enforcement notice, dated September 25, gives the developer a year to demolish the building. Greenwich Council said this is “ample time” for it to give tenants notice.

Councillor Anthony Okereke, leader of the Greenwich Council, said the decision was not one that had been taken lightly, but one which was believed to be “reasonable and proportionate to the scale and seriousness of the situation”.

He added: “The right thing to do is not usually the easy thing to do. That is why we will not stand by and allow poor quality and unlawful development anywhere in our borough and we are not afraid of taking difficult decisions when we believe it’s the right thing to do.”

The council said it has never before issued a demolition decision on such a large scale.

The developer can lodge an appeal against the decision within 28 days. If it wins the appeal, it will not have to knock down either of the blocks.

Comer Homes Group was approached for comment.