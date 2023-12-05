Labour is breaking its unfunded spending pledge over £1.8bn plan for GP hubs, claim Tories

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, announced a proposal to boost access to GPs while in Australia - Graham Jepson

Labour has been accused of breaching its pledge not to make “unfunded” spending commitments over a £1.8 billion plan for walk-in GP hubs.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, unveiled the proposals to boost access to family doctors during a visit to Australia last week.

People would be able to attend surgeries in the evenings and at weekends under the new system which is central to his mission to “fix the NHS”.

Labour said the money would be found through better use of the current health service budget, but the Tories questioned whether that was realistic.

A Conservative source said: “This is another unfunded spending commitment and just casts doubt on Labour’s promise to be fiscally responsible.”

Labour branded the accusations “false” and said empty health service buildings could be used to help deliver the pledge without extra cash.

“Tory MPs would benefit from taking a good hard look at Labour’s plans to fix the NHS and make it fit for the future,” a spokesman added.

“As the centres will bring together existing resources, they will not require additional funding and will help ensure better value for taxpayers’ money.”

It comes after Sir Keir used a major speech on the economy this week to pledge that he will not “turn on the spending taps” if he wins the next election.

The Labour leader sought to position himself as a careful custodian of the public finances, insisting his party would be “ruthless” with taxpayers’ money.

He has repeatedly promised that he will not make any unfunded commitments or borrowing to fund day-to-day spending in areas like healthcare.

Mr Streeting has said that under his plans, all 42 local health partnerships, known as Integrated Care Systems, would get a walk-in GP hub.

These neighbourhood centres would place a range of medical experts such as doctors, physiotherapists and dentists under one roof.

Earlier this year, analysis by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy put the cost of setting up such facilities at £43m each.

If a new centre had to be built in every area, the total cost would be over £1.8bn.

Relieve pressure on hospitals

Mr Streeting said the model, based on a system being rolled out across Australia, would relieve pressure on hospitals by reducing visits to A&E.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he said: “I want the future of the NHS to be as much a neighbourhood health service as a National Health Service.

“I think this is a model that will save patients’ time, save taxpayers’ money and fix the front door to the NHS.”

The shadow health secretary has previously signalled he plans to “tear up the GP contract” altogether and bring them back onto the health service payroll.

Family doctors are currently run on a partnership model, whereby they set up as private companies and are contracted to provide services for the NHS.

Labour later said it would only “phase out” the arrangement over a generation following warnings it would cost up to £15bn to buy GPs out of their contracts.