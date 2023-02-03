Labaron Philon, the No. 1 player in Alabama, commits to Auburn

Labaron Philon is the consensus No. 1 player in the state of Alabama and he is now an Auburn Tiger.

The four-star guard from Mobile picked the Tigers over Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Kansas. He is Auburn’s second commitment of the week and with five-star Tahaad Pettiford gives Auburn one of the best backcourts in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Philon is the No. 41 overall player and No. 9 point guard in the 247Sports composite ranking. Measuring in at 6-foot-4, and 177 pounds he will likely play more of a combo guard role in Bruce Pearl’s offense while Pettiford handles more of the point guard duties.

While Philon can distribute and could certainly play some point guard at Auburn, he is a scorer first and foremost. He was the Class 7A Player of the Year as a sophomore and has been even better as a junior. He is averaging 36.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Baker High School.

His addition gives Auburn the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country, behind only North Carolina and Baylor. In addition to Philon and Pettiford the Tigers also have a commitment from four-star center Peyton Marshall, the No. 86 player in the class.

