How LaAdrian Waddle's injury affects New England Patriots' draft picks

Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills, former Patriots offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle is reportedly out for the year with a torn quad. And though the six-year pro signed with divisional rival Buffalo Bills this offseason, it looks like his injury will impact the Patriots' 2020 draft in a positive way.

On Tuesday, the Bills placed Waddle on the injured reserve list. According to capologist Nick Korte, the move all but ensures that a compensatory sixth-round pick will convey to the Patriots in 2020. Had Waddle been cut in training camp, the Patriots would have lost the compensatory pick, per Korte.

According to Korte's analysis on OverTheCap.com, the comp pick value associated with Waddle's departure would likely be canceled out by one of the acquisitions the Patriots made this season. (Korte has Waddle's departure and Mike Pennel's acquisition canceling each other out.)

New England has an impressive treasure chest of draft capital for the 2020 draft. From the departures of Trey Flowers and Trent Brown, the Patriots would likely pull in third-round picks. Malcom Brown and Cordarrelle Patterson could land the Patriots sixth-rounders. (Teams can earn a maximum of four compensatory picks each year.) This continues the trend of stockpiling draft picks, as the Patriots had the most picks entering the 2019 draft as well.

Waddle played 31 games in New England across four seasons and and played a reserve role on last year's elite offensive line that won the Super Bowl.

