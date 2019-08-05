LaAdrian Waddle likely out for year with torn quad

The Bills have lost one of the players brought in as a free agent in hopes of lifting their offensive line to a higher level in 2019.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tackle LaAdrian Waddle tore his quad muscle. Waddle was carted off the field at practice on Sunday and is likely to miss the entire season as a result of the injury, which usually requires a recovery time line of four to five months.

Waddle signed with the Bills this offseason after spending the last four years with the Patriots. He made seven starts with New England over the last two seasons and made 24 starts with the Lions during the first three years of his career.

The Bills are also without center Mitch Morse at the moment as he is in the concussion protocol. Russell Bodine is working as the starting center on Monday with left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Quinton Spain, right guard Cody Ford and right tackle Ty Nsekhe around him.