LA28: Updated Olympics venue plan released

LOS ANGELES - We're just weeks away from the 2024 Paris Olympics, and while the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics is four years away, officials gave an exciting update.

On Friday, officials provided an updated venue plan "in some of the greatest stadiums and arenas ever built," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a press release.

The statement continued to say, "LA28’s updated venue plan will provide the ideal Hollywood stage for the world’s top athletes, and choosing from spectacular existing venues, wherever they are, rather than building new permanent or temporary stadiums, achieves more than $150 million in savings and new revenue to help maintain a balanced budget. We look forward to partnering with these venues, and their experienced operators and workforce, to deliver an unparalleled experience for athletes and fans in 2028."

In the update, they confirmed Los Angeles will not host the Canoe Slalom and Softball competitions. A press release explained those events will be held in Oklahoma City and that the decision "emphasizes sustainability by encouraging the use of existing venues beyond the region of the Host City. Both the Canoe Slalom and Softball venues in Oklahoma City are built to international competition standards, ensuring a high-quality experience for athletes and fans."

See more details of the proposed Olympic plan below.

Intuit Dome: Inglewood

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, will host the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Crypto.com Arena: Downtown LA

Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Crypto.com Arena, home of the LA Kings, Sparks, and Lakers will host the gymnastics competitions.

SoFi Stadium: Inglewood

SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and Chargers, "will host the largest swimming venue in Olympic history," officials said.

LA Memorial Coliseum: Exposition Park

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images)

Track and field athletes and para-athletes will compete at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area: Encino

BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, and Skateboarding Park and Street will be held at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium: Exposition Park

LA84 Foundation and John C. Argue Swim Stadium (formerly Los Angeles Swimming Stadium). (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The iconic pool in Exposition Park will host the Diving events. Long Beach will host more aquatic events and those games will happen at a later date.

More venue announcements to come at a later date

The Equestrian and Para Equestrian competitions will move to Temecula to a venue that has yet to be announced. The competition was initially set to take place at the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area. In addition, the shooting competitions will also move to a different venue in Southern California, outside of Los Angeles.

Several more venue announcements for other sports are expected at a later date.

The games will begin on July 14, 2028, former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

The LA28 Games marks the third time Los Angeles will host the global event, first in 1932 and again in 1984.