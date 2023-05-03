La Vuelta Femenina: Vos outkicks Kool for stage 3 victory after echelon frenzy

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team DSM Green points jersey during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 1 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team DSM Green points jersey during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 2 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team DSM Green points jersey during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 3 of 20

LA RODA, SPAIN - MAY 03: (L-R) Riejanne Markus of The Netherlands, Marianne Vos of The Netherlands - Red Leader Jersey, Amber Kraak of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo-Visma and Emma Norsgaard of Denmark and Movistar Team compete in the breakaway during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023, Stage 3 a 157.8km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda / #UCIWWT / on May 03, 2023 in La Roda, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Image 4 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team DSM Green points jersey on second place and stage winner Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey react after 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 5 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 Floortje Mackaij of The Netherlands and Movistar Team crosses the finish line during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 6 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 Floortje Mackaij of The Netherlands and Movistar Team and her dog after the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 7 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Floortje Mackaij of The Netherlands with her dog Liane Lippert of Germany and Lourdes Oyarbide of Spain and Movistar Team after the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 8 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team DSM Green points jersey and a general view of the peloton competing during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 9 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 Mavi Garcia of Spain and Team Liv Racing Teqfind leads the attack during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 10 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Stine Dale of Norway and Team CoopHitec Products Vera Vilaa of Portugal and Massi Tactic Womens Team Maria Del Pilar Jimenez Martinez of Spain and FartoBtc Womens Cycling Team Agustina Reyes Perdomo of Uruguay and Sopela Womens Team Romana Slavinec pf Austria and Soltec Team Aude Biannic of France and Movistar Team and Roxane Fournier of France and St MichelMavicAuber 93 compete during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 11 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team and Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey compete during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 12 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 A general view of the peloton competing in echelons formation due to the due crosswind during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 13 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 A general view of the peloton passing through Pozohondo Village during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 14 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 Nina Kessler of The Netherlands and Team JaycoAlula assisted by a mechanic during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 15 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team picks bottles and food from the team car during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 16 of 20

LA RODA SPAIN MAY 03 Floortje Mackaij of The Netherlands Paula Patio of Colombia and Movistar Team and Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey lead the peloton during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in La Roda Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 17 of 20

ELCHE DE LA SIERRA SPAIN MAY 03 A general view of the peloton competing prior to the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in Elche de la Sierra Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 18 of 20

ELCHE DE LA SIERRA SPAIN MAY 03 Clara Copponi of France and Team FDJSuez wearing a cooling vest prior to the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in Elche de la Sierra Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 19 of 20

ELCHE DE LA SIERRA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Jade Wiel of France and Team FDJSuez Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team DSM Green points jersey prior to the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in Elche de la Sierra Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Image 20 of 20

ELCHE DE LA SIERRA SPAIN MAY 03 Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey prior to the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 3 a 1578km stage from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda UCIWWT on May 03 2023 in Elche de la Sierra Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) won stage 3 of the Vuelta Femenina in the red leader's jersey, sprinting to victory after a very fast stage dominated by tail-crosswinds and echelons. The Dutch superstar launched her sprint with 200 metres to go and had the highest speed after a hard day. Kool finished second, Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) took third place.

The race split with 93 km left in the 157.8-kilometre stage when Movistar Team took action in the cross-tailwinds. Trek-Segafredo's Gaia Realini was the most prominent of the dropped riders that also included several other GC contenders. Realini's teammates tried everything to limit the time loss, but they finished 2:41 minutes behind in the end.

We were not so far off yesterday and knew there would be another chance today. But it was quite a hard day with the crosswinds. I am grateful to my team for bringing me into this position and happy that I could finish it off in the final," said Vos.

"We were well-prepared for the crosswinds, but you still need to focus constantly. In the beginning, it was quite relaxed, actually, because there was not much going on, and suddenly you need to switch on and get ready for the action. And from then on it was constantly a high-speed race, trying to stay in the first echelon," she described the day that was the fastest Women's WorldTour stage ever, raced at an average speed of 45.6 km/h.

In the general classification, Vos increased her lead due to bonus seconds and is now 13 seconds ahead of Dygert and 14 ahead of her teammate Riejanne Markus.

How it unfolded

Stage 3 was the longest of the Vuelta and also one of the flattest with no classified climbs at all, but nevertheless it ended up bringing about huge GC time gaps.

Story continues

None of the early breakaway attempts lasted for long, and when the parcours turned with 97 km to go and tail-crosswinds started to sweep across the road, the action began. Movistar put the race in the gutter, leaving only 55 riders in the first peloton after a few kilometres. Realini, Kristen Faulkner (Team Jayco-AlUla), Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ), and Claire Steels (Israel-Premier Tech Roland) were among the riders that found themselves dropped and struggling to get back.

Team Jumbo-Visma, Team SD Worx, and Team DSM took responsibility for keeping the pace up, and 48 km from the finish, the front group split again. Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) were among the dropped riders, and they were later joined by a.o. Ane Santesteban (Team Jayco-AlUla) when the Basque climber lost contact with the first peloton 18 km from the line.

In the end, only 29 riders finished in the first group. Kasia Niewiadoma led out the sprint with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) on her wheel, followed by Clara Copponi (FDJ-SUEZ), Riejanne Markus, Kool, and Vos. The latter two started their sprints almost simultaneously 250 metres from the finish.

Vos went to the right side of the road, Kool to the left, both quickly passing Norsgaard and Copponi in the middle. On the last 100 metres, Vos pulled away and kept the lead to the line, switching the stage 2 placings with Kool. Dygert came up fast from behind to take third place.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling