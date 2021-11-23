La’Vontae Shenault enters the transfer portal after disappointing Buffs campaign

The Colorado Buffaloes season is almost over and the hits still keep coming. After Karl Dorrell said on Saturday that La’Vontae Shenault was no longer with the program, it became public on Sunday that he had entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

The brother of Buffs alum Laviska, La’Vontae has played in just three games this season, catching six balls for 60 yards total.

Shenault’s off-the-field issues had spiraled since he arrived in Boulder. The talented receiver has been suspended three times since arriving and was absent from warmups this past weekend in the game against Washington, hinting at some changes being made.

This answers that, and Colorado will have to find a way to replace him next season.

Colorado WR La'Vontae Shenault has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. A 2019 3-star recruit, Shenault is the brother of former Buffaloes WR Laviska Shenault. La'Vontae has a combined 23 catches for 253 yards the last two seasons.https://t.co/6MPyiaMBJi — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 22, 2021

In his short stint with the Buffs, Shenault totaled just 23 catches for 253 yards and no scores in a disappointing time in Boulder.

Alas, the Buffs wide receiver room looks vastly different than the group they rolled out to start the season. On top of Shenault’s decision, Brenden Rice was also ruled out after suffering an injury, so things don’t look good for Friday’s season finale against Utah.

Still, there are a lot of positives for the Buffs as they begin to look ahead to next season. Brendon Lewis has played well as of late, and the Lewis-Rice connection is one that will have Buffs fans excited for years to come if those guys decide to remain in Boulder.

Where Shenault goes remains to be seen, bus his off-the-field issues will be concerning for programs across the country.