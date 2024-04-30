La Velle E. Neal III on the draft, streaks, sweeps and women's hockey

Introduction: Host Michael Rand gets right into things with Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III on a number of subjects. Neal was at the Vikings draft party last week and reports on the enthusiasm of the fan base after first-round picks of J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner.

Rand and Neal also break down how the Wolves dismantled the Suns and what a series against Denver will look like, while Neal offers a July timeline for the return of Royce Lewis even as the Twins continue to surge. Plus Neal has good perspective on the PWHL and Minnesota's push toward the playoffs.

27:00: More analysis of the NBA playoffs from Rand, praise for the Twins bullpen and a listener tries to explain the Falcons' decision to draft Michael Penix Jr.

