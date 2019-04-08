LaVar Ball says LiAngelo is better than Zion Williamson, because of course he did

LaVar Ball thinks his son LiAngelo is better than Zion Williamson in pretty much every way imaginable. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis)

LaVar Ball is nothing if not a relentless promoter of his own children, even when it makes absolutely zero sense. And it often makes zero sense. So his latest pronouncement about his son, LiAngelo, should surprise no one.

LaVar recently told TMZ that LiAngelo is better than Zion Williamson. Ridiculous? Definitely! But there’s video evidence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LaVar needs to back up from his phone’s camera, because it’s hard to concentrate on anything he’s saying when all you can see is an extreme close-up of his face. But once you get past his amateur camera skills, he said some, uh, interesting stuff. First, he guaranteed that LiAngelo would appear in the Summer League and get an NBA contract this year. He said that LiAngelo is the “biggest and the strongest 2-guard in the NBA right now,” despite not actually playing in the NBA.

That’s already a lot, but LaVar wasn’t done. When the interviewer asked him if LiAngelo could be a lottery pick this year, he had even more fire to breathe.

“Man, if Gelo was coming out, doing the thing, he’d be the first pick. This year. He’d be the first pick. Can’t nobody hold a candle to that boy. [Zion Williamson] can’t hold a candle to that boy. Why? He’ll shoot his lights out, man. And he’s stronger than Zion. [...] He could be big, but he ain’t no big Baller! He’s a Williamson. Williamsons ain’t stronger than Ballers!”

After watching that clip, you start to wonder if LaVar Ball is living in the same universe as the rest of us. Because it’s hard to imagine that LiAngelo, who went undrafted a year ago, has improved to the point that he’d be picked over Zion Williamson. And there isn’t another Zion Williamson. LaVar is talking about the same Duke player who made NCAA Tournament history, and who just won the 2019 Naismith Award.

Story continues

And yet LaVar proudly (and loudly) said that after a year of playing in Lithuania and in the basketball league he himself founded, his son LiAngelo is better and stronger than Zion Williamson.

Can LaVar take us to visit the alternate universe he’s clearly living in? It seems like it would be an interesting place to spend some time.

More from Yahoo Sports: