LaVar Ball on Davis trade: 'It will be the worst move the Lakers ever did'

When news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis by shipping Lonzo Ball, other members of their core and picks to the New Orleans Pelicans, many wondered how LaVar Ball would react.

In February, the Ball family patriarch declared that the team would never win a championship if they traded his son, Lonzo.

In the hours following the trade, LaVar continued to insist that the trade was a mistake for the Lakers and their title hopes.

“Like I said, I guarantee it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship,” LaVar proclaimed. “Guarantee it.”

LaVar Ball on the Lakers trading Lonzo Ball: ‘I guarantee... it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it.” pic.twitter.com/Q1pxopsEdP — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 16, 2019

Here are LaVar’s thoughts in full:

“They [are] going to regret it. I’m [going] to have fun with it. I told y’all it was crashing down. Now, it completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave [them] a chance. You can rewind it and go back, and I said ‘If you get the three Ball brothers you’re going to survive this. You let them go, it’s going to be a cold day in hell.’I don’t care where Lonzo plays. Like I said, I just want him to be healthy and I want him to play. And it’s better to go somewhere where you can just play and do your thing, and be that guy instead of having all these question marks behind him. Once you don’t believe in him it’s kinda hard to come back and be like ‘Oh, we believe in him now.’ Cause now we don’t know if you’re true or not. You had the first chance to believe in him and you didn’t. So, guess what? It’s time to go.”

LaVar not only had thoughts on the Lakers, but had some parting words for owner Jeanie Buss as well.

When asked if he had a message for her, Lavar said, “Have a good day, get you some donuts and milk and relax like a big baller.”

LaVar's not feeling 🧂 at all after Lonzo was traded to the Pelicans 😂pic.twitter.com/sU1vcZxnrC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2019

Ball was at the Drew League on Saturday watching his youngest son, LaMelo, when news of the trade was announced over the PA system. His initial reaction was that of disappointment.

Live look at Lavar Ball at Drew League after it was announced Lonzo Ball got traded to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis😂 pic.twitter.com/2Eq5cjdwQl — adam (@ClippsMcGee) June 15, 2019

LaVar originally says, ‘It’s not a big deal’

In his first interview following the trade, LaVar downplayed the news involving his son.

“My thing is this, all my boys will be in the NBA,” LaVar told Instagram user Fredo Cervantes. “When they all linked up, I’m good.”

Turning his attention towards Lonzo, Lavar said, “He can play with anybody.” “He can play with this guy,” he added, pointing to a bystander.

When the possibility of playing with Zion Williamson was brought up he said, “That don’t mean Zion gotta learn how to play.”

“Like I said, Lonzo work good with anybody, so it’s not a big deal,” LaVar finished.

Shortly after his first interview, LaVar and his wife Tina departed. When asked about the trade, LaVar told crowding bystanders, “We good.”

LaVar Ball, not wanting to speak to anyone much other than his brother, had this to say at the Drew League minutes after the Lonzo Ball news broke. pic.twitter.com/lR0wzWmXbJ — dylan stewart (@dylanstw__) June 15, 2019

Well, it didn’t take long for LaVar to come out with another signature interview. After initially downplaying the trade, LaVar came out and did what he does best, boast about his sons and talk trash.

LaVar said he’s going to have fun with and perhaps, more interviews will be on the way soon.

