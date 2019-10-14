'Lonzo can think all day': LaVar Ball adamant Lonzo, LaMelo won't sign with Nike

LaVar Ball is adamant his sons won't sign with Nike. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LaVar Ball is the man in charge in his mind and no one can tell him otherwise. The family patriarch shot down the mere thought that his sons, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and 2020 prospect LaMelo Ball, would sign a shoe deal with Nike.

“Big Baller Brand. I said it’s the family brand, didn’t I? OK, then, that’s all I got to say,” LaVar Ball told TMZ Sports in a video released Monday.

Lonzo dropped a hint in March that he might become a Nike athlete — a notion his former teammate, LeBron James, said he would gladly welcome — and said last month he’s open to signing with a company other than his family’s Big Baller Brand.

“Lonzo can think all day,” LaVar Ball told TMZ Sports. “He’s not signing with nobody. Big Baller Brand, that’s what I say.”









Lonzo is encouraging his youngest brother, LaMelo, to see what else is available to him outside of BBB since he didn’t get the chance. He said on The Woj Pod he wants LaMelo to take control of his career early. Lonzo, who said his signature BBB shoe had to be replaced every quarter during his rookie summer league season, only did so recently.

LaMelo is playing for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League and is reportedly in the conversation as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. LaVar didn’t confirm or deny if Nike has a representative tracking his son in Australia.

“Everybody’s scouting LaMelo. Everybody’s scouting LaMelo. It’s OK, though,” he said.

The Big Baller Brand took a hit earlier this year when Lonzo reportedly severed times with BBB co-founder and longtime family friend, Alan Foster, after he discovered money missing from his account. He went so far as to cover up a BBB tattoo on his arm. Lonzo was a majority owner of the business.

LaVar told TMZ Sports the business was “of course” coming back in a big way.

