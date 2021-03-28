La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game

  Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol instructs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game

    Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol instructs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  Colorado State's David Roddy (21), head coach Niko Medved, center rear, and members of his staff walk off the court following their NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana Tech in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game

    Colorado State's David Roddy (21), head coach Niko Medved, center rear, and members of his staff walk off the court following their NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana Tech in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Lofton Jr., left, Amorie Archibald (3) and a member of the team, rear, celebrate their win in an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game

    Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Lofton Jr., left, Amorie Archibald (3) and a member of the team, rear, celebrate their win in an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) celebrates sinking a shot as Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens (4), Adam Thistlewood, bottom center, and David Roddy, right, run past in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. The shot that came with only a few seconds left on the clock helped the Colorado State to the 76-74 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game

    Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) celebrates sinking a shot as Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens (4), Adam Thistlewood, bottom center, and David Roddy, right, run past in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. The shot that came with only a few seconds left on the clock helped the Colorado State to the 76-74 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  Colorado State guard David Roddy (21), Adam Thistlewood, second from left, and John Tonje (1) defend beneath the basket as Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) positions for a shot opportunity in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game

    Colorado State guard David Roddy (21), Adam Thistlewood, second from left, and John Tonje (1) defend beneath the basket as Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) positions for a shot opportunity in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 27 points, including a layup in the closing moments, Kalob Ledoux scored 11 of his 14 points in the final six-plus minutes and Louisiana Tech rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Colorado State 76-74 in the consolation game of the NIT on Sunday.

Lofton was 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds. Amorie Archibald added 14 points and Isaiah Crawford scored 13 for Louisiana Tech (24-8). Dischon Thomas made a layup to cap a 9-0 spurt and give Colorado State (20-4) a 64-53 lead with 8:41 to play but the Bulldogs scored the next 14 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Ledoux, to take their first lead of the game at 67-64 with five minutes to go.

From there, there were two lead changes and three ties, the last coming when Lofton dribbled the left side of the lane, picked up his dribble and pivoted inside before splitting a pair of defenders for the go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

Stevens finished with 18 points and seven assists for the Rams. Thomas had 15 points and Kendle Moore scored 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

