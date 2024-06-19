LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink helped off the court after suffering knee injury

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink had to be helped off the court after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of the Sparks’ 79-70 loss to Connecticut on Tuesday night.

Brink played under four minutes and committed one foul before getting hurt.

Once over to the sidelines, Brink hobbled toward the locker room, but was forced to stop as a result of the pain. A pair of Sparks personnel lifted Brink off her feet and carried her to the locker room.

"Cam has a knee injury and will be evaluated tomorrow," Los Angeles Sparks coach Curt Miller said.

The 22-year-old Brink, who was the No. 2 pick in the draft, came into the game averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in her first season in Los Angeles (4-11). She’s tied with A’ja Wilson for second most in the WNBA for blocks.

"Except for the 2019 season I’ve lost a starter to injury every single year I’ve been a head coach in this league," Miller said. "You just have to have the mentality of next person up and rally around it."

SUGGESTED: Los Angeles Sparks take Cameron Brink from Stanford with No. 2 pick

Brink is on the U.S. 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics.

"We’re praying and hoping for the best for Cam," Miller said.

The Sparks head to New York to play two games against the Liberty on Thursday and Saturday.