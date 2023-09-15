La Salle's Stevie Davis is as relentless playing lacrosse as he is in football

PHILADELPHIA — Stevie Davis is an exceptional faceoff specialist in lacrosse and a fine running back in football.

Davis, a senior at La Salle College High School, utilizes the skills that make him so effective on the football field, such as toughness and elusiveness, in lacrosse and vice versa.

"I think him being such a good running back helps his lacrosse game tremendously," said La Salle lacrosse coach Rob Forster. "His vision and awareness in tight spaces, which are very important as a running back, can be seen after he wins a faceoff or on the offensive end of the lacrosse field."

La Salle running back Stevie Davis carries the ball during the second quarter of Thursday night's 38-16 win over The Haverford School.

After Thursday night's 38-16 victory over The Haverford School at Northeast High, a smiling Davis said football brings plenty of toughness and heart.

"I always feel like I've got to come out and play with heart and always keep my head down when I'm running the ball and (have) toughness," he said. "That translates into lacrosse because I'm a faceoff guy. Everything's kind of like a mini-wrestling match. You've got to be tough, you've got to be fast and you've got to be smart."

Davis won the game’s last 13 faceoffs to help La Salle knock off defending Class AAA state champ Radnor, 9-5, in the 2022 season opener as a sophomore. He was named the MVP of the US Club Nationals for winning just under 90 percent of his faceoffs and helping Premier Nationals Lacrosse claim the team championship in Kissimmee, Florida, on New Year's weekend 2022.

La Salle College High School's Stevie Davis wins another lacrosse faceoff.

Davis said he's "a next-play-mentality-type of guy" and doesn't focus on statistics such as winning 13 faceoffs in a row during games.

"Stevie Davis's exceptional athleticism enables him to quickly react to opponents, giving him an edge as a face-off specialist," Forster said. "His unmatched tenacity and commitment to honing his skills through hard work make him a force at the face-off X."

Having committed to play lacrosse at Penn, Davis might've been able to play at the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) level.

"I think he could play I-AA," said La Salle football coach John Steinmetz.

Davis said he's never had a favorite between the two sports, but rather always focused on what he was playing at the time.

"When I was younger, I really didn't know what I wanted to do," he said. "I always considered (playing football in college). It was always a dream of mine. Lacrosse came first. Junior year, I started getting recruited. I love both sports."

Just as he is in lacrosse, the 5-foot-6, 180-pound Davis is relentless in football. He leads 2-2 La Salle with 350 rushing yards on 59 carries this season, as well as scoring (36 points on four touchdowns, a field goal and nine PATs). He has also caught 12 passes for 137 yards.

"He's a stud," said Chris Cleland, who coached Davis on the Lenape Valley Under-14 Pop Warner team four years ago.

A first-team All-Catholic League running back a year ago, Davis began his junior season with 241 rushing yards on 30 carries and a 37-yard touchdown in a win over North Penn, as well as a 23-yard TD reception. He has consistently impacted games for the Explorers.

Against Haverford School on Thursday, Davis ran 24 times for 140 yards and an 18-yard touchdown, in addition to kicking five extra points and a 27-yard field goal, which was his first in high school.

While he's looking forward to continuing his lacrosse career at Penn, Davis is aware that his football playing days are likely to end at the end of this season.

"I have so much passion for football," Davis said. "I want to play my best every game and make the most out of it, but the last game will probably be a pretty emotional one."

