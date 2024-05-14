La Salle hires former Hamilton basketball coach Kevin Higgins to lead Lancers

Kevin Higgins spent six years as Hamilton's head boys basketball coach.

La Salle High School has announced that former Hamilton boys basketball coach Kevin Higgins, a St. Xavier High School graduate, will take over the Lancers' program.

In six seasons at Hamilton, Higgins compiled a 70-71 record, including a 43-49 Greater Miami Conference mark. Last season, the Big Blue were 10-6 in the league, good for fourth place and their first time in the top half of the GMC standings since 2019-2020.

Higgins also served as the head coach for the boys varsity teams at Aiken High School (2002-2006),Colerain High School (2007-2014) and Lebanon High School (2014-2018). He has led his teams to three district titles, seven sectional title appearances and 14 tournament wins against higher seeds.

“Coach Goedde positively influenced hundreds of young men on and off the court and we are grateful forhis commitment to La Salle,” athletic director Brian Meyer said. “As we look to the future of our basketball program, we believe Kevin will continue our legacy of excellence through his wealth of coaching experience.”

Higgins replaces Pat Goedde, who spent seven years as head coach at La Salle - 30 in the program - and compiled an 84-80 record. The Lancers went 8-15 last year, including a 0-6 record in the Greater Catholic League-South.

Higgins is excited to be a part of the La Salle community.

“I’m incredibly honored to join La Salle High School. The strong sense of brotherhood and unity among students is remarkable, and I’m eager to contribute to that spirit. I’m excited to work with our student-athletes, helping them excel on the court and in the classroom while fostering values of teamwork, integrity and discipline that will serve them well beyond graduation. I look forward to continuing a program that fosters the pride and tradition of the LaSalle community,” he said.

He earned a bachelor’s in history and political science from Northern Arizona University and holds his licensure in Integrated Social Studies and a master’s in education from Xavier University. He has spent nearly 25 years in education, currently teaching American government and sociology at Hamilton High School. In addition to his coaching responsibilities, Kevin will teach social studies next school year at La Salle.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kevin Higgins to replace Pat Goedde as La Salle boys basketball coach