La Salle football star Justin Denson's life changed on Wednesday. What's his next step?

PROVIDENCE — Justin Denson told himself he wasn’t going to cry.

By the time Wednesday’s 3 p.m. signing day ceremony at La Salle took place, Denson was already officially signed to play football at Michigan State. The coaches there woke him up this morning to make sure he was still going to be a Spartan and there wasn’t a last-second change of heart.

He showed up fashionably late to his own ceremony, sat down, said a few words, then signed some paperwork before thanking everyone who helped him on his journey. Then, walking toward his mother Ebony – donning a green jacket and a Michigan State hat – Denson broke down.

Life-changing moments have a way of making people do that.

“Since I was a kid, this is all I ever wanted. This is what I dreamed about,” Denson said. “Growing up my attitude I always knew I was going to be here.

“… It took people believing in me and helping me keep that alive and expressing it on the field and in the weight room and in the classroom. It’s a dream come true.”

While some of the nation’s best recruits add some theatrics to their signing day announcements, there was no need for theatrics in Denson’s decision.

Of course, the recruiting never stopped. After being recruited by every major college program in the country – and “silently committing” to Florida – Denson made his verbal commitment public to Sparty last Fourth of July.

In the era of Name, Image and Likeness deals, a verbal commitment doesn’t carry the weight it once did. Denson was committed to Michigan State, but took calls and listened to whoever called, even taking some Tuesday night during training session.

What kept him from changing his mind? Things he was told by people he really trusts.

“My mom said early in my recruitment she didn’t want me to be bought,” Denson said. “She didn’t want me to pick based off money. My father told me that, too. Everyone who was in my ear told me go where it’s best for me for not just a football player and my pockets, but as a person.

“[La Salle football coach Geoff] Marcone likes to say pick somewhere where if football was taken away, I would still go here and see myself and that’s at Michigan State.”

Justin Denson works with young players at Corrigan complex in Fall River.

Michigan State sold itself to Denson by making him a priority and breaking down how they wanted to use him.

Denson said coaches brought up the Spartans “No Fly Zone” secondaries from the 2010s, which relied on press coverage from overaggressive and overconfident cornerbacks. Denson said the coaches want him to be the face of the new era of the No Fly Zone.

Ask Denson about what he hopes to accomplish and it’s clear he’s got the attitude to do just that.

“I have high goals for myself and I don’t plan on not making them,” Denson said. “I want to be freshman All-American. I want to be All-Big 10 as a freshman. I want to be in that Jim Thorpe [Award] conversation.”

Denson also didn’t change his feelings on Michigan State after the school fired head coach Mel Tucker in September. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett – who was involved in Denson’s recruiting – finished the season as interim coach, then helped the program transition under the care of Jonathan Smith, the former Oregon State head coach who took over the Spartans in late November.

Smith brought in Blue Adams to coach the secondary — one of several changes he made to the coaching staff —and Denson was impressed with Adams’ resume and how the Spartans continued to make their intentions known.

“The current staff, as soon as they got there they made it know I was a priority for them and I’m a piece of their plan and they need me to play for them,” Denson said. “I’m a big role for what they’ve got planned.”

After graduating from La Salle, Denson went to a prep school in Pennsylvania to help boost his academic standing. Because of the work he put in the classroom, he’ll enroll at Michigan State in time for the second semester and will begin training with the football team Jan. 8.

But there is some fun to take care of first. Denson will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 6 in a game that features the “100 best football players in the nation.” Denson is the third Rhode Islander to play in the game, following Will Blackmon – who played at Boston College before enjoying an NFL career – and Xavier Truss, who won two National Championships at Georgia and plays against Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

It'll be the last time Denson plays a high school football game, but he won’t be shedding tears for this one. He’ll be enjoying his time ready to accomplish one last goal.

“I want to put it on for where I’m from and let them know it’s not a mistake that I’m there,” Denson said. “And that there’s more ballers back where I’m from.”

