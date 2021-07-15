The Buccaneers announced their five Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for the 2021 season and four of the names will be familiar from their days as NFL players.

Former Saints and Cowboys defensive lineman La’Roi Glover, former Bucs wide receiver Louis Murphy, former Steelers and Colts offensive lineman Trai Essex, and former Browns wide receiver Andre King will be working with the Bucs in training camp this season. Essex and King both played for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians in previous stops.

Glover was a six-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s while Murphy had 41 catches in 17 games with Tampa during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Heather Marini rounds out the group of coaching fellows. She was the quarterbacks coach at Brown University and previously worked as a quality control coach for the Bears. Marini also worked for the Jets in a scouting capacity when Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was the team’s head coach.

La’Roi Glover, Louis Murphy, Heather Marini among Bucs coaching fellows originally appeared on Pro Football Talk