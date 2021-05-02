La Rochelle's forwards dominate Leinster to guide French side to first ever Champions Cup final - XAVIER LEOTY /AFP

La Rochelle 32 Leinster 23

This was a result that not only ushered in La Rochelle’s status as a European heavyweight but may yet have implications for the make-up of the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of South Africa.

In the last audition before Warren Gatland, the Lions head coach, gathers his coaching team together for the final selection meeting on Wednesday, the manner of La Rochelle’s progression to their first Champions Cup final, where they will meet Toulouse at Twickenham on May 22, will no doubt have raised points for discussion.

Gatland is seeking combinations in his 36-man squad capable of going toe-to-toe with the formidable physicality of the Springboks and yet on Sunday he witnessed several of his contenders overwhelmed by La Rochelle’s power and potency.

Having impressed in their quarter-final victory over defending champions Exeter at Sandy Park, Leinster’s trip to the Marcel-Deflandre Stadium offered another meaningful opportunity for the likes of Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier to forward their Lions credentials.

Instead it was the La Rochelle pack who were dominant, with former Saracens lock Will Skelton leading the charge and backed up by ferociously impactful performances from Pierre Bourgarit, Victor Vito and Gregory Alldritt.

Alldritt and Skelton crossed for tries while Ihaia West, who controlled the game superbly, kicked 22 points, including five penalties that were an indication of his side’s forward firepower.

Once La Rochelle seized control by the half-hour mark, their forward dominance had the consequence of depriving the platform for Leinster’s star-studded back line to make any impression, denying the likes of Jordan Larmour, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan to showcase their potency.

The match may have lacked the drama often witnessed at this stage in Europe, yet La Rochelle’s gradual emasculation of Leinster made for compelling viewing.

That La Rochelle are coached by Jono Gibbes, the former Leinster forwards coach, and Munster legend Ronan O’Gara only added to the intrigue. O’Gara will take over as director of rugby when Gibbes departs for Clermont Auvergne at the end of the season and has set his sights on establishing La Rochelle as a dominant force in Europe over the next three seasons. On this form, they already look favourites to defeat Toulouse in the final.

Leo Cullen’s side had been chasing a fifth European crown but once La Rochelle began to assert their dominance, there was an inevitability about the outcome.

A succession of penalties conceded in the opening minutes had resulted in a yellow card for Wiaan Liebenberg and, after Ross Byrne had missed with a penalty attempt, the forwards took control with pick-and-go drives culminating in a try by Tadhg Furlong.

The early signs were that Leinster had forced La Rochelle’s renowned defensive line on to the back foot but, even while they were down to 14 men, a combination of power plays and inventive kicking by West, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Brice Dulin culminated in a penalty and drop goal by the fly-half.

La Rochelle's French prop Dany Priso (L) celebrates with Australian lock Will Skelton after scoring a try - XAVIER LEOTY /AFP

Byrne responded with two penalties but, increasingly, Leinster’s attacking play became frustrated by the dominant La Rochelle defence, made possible by the momentum established by their pack, and two more penalties reduced Leinster’s lead to a point at the interval.

The kicking duel between Byrne and West continued but, once the New Zealander had nudged La Rochelle into the lead with his fifth penalty, the stage was set for their power plays to take the game away from Leinster.

It had taken a brilliant tackle by Van der Flier to prevent Kerr-Barlow from scoring from a sniping break after a big drive by Skelton but, from the scrum, Vito picked up at the base and his surge created the momentum for Alldritt to power over with the support of Skelton.

The defining moment came in the 74th minute when Skelton gathered at the back of a maul from 10 metres out and rumbled first behind his pack and then on his own, showing tremendous strength in his legs to stay up in the tackle and drive over. By the time Byrne touched down, Leinster’s fate had been sealed.

“They were very aggressive in the contact area, very aggressive at the ruck,” said Cullen, who was frustrated by his side’s concession of 14 penalties. “A number of them were unfortunately when we had the ball, so it means we’re not quite accurate.

“We need to be able to deal with it better; understand what the referee’s interpretation is. In the first half we got some of the calls, the penalty count was very high in our favour, but that shouldn’t change either side of half-time. It’s incredibly frustrating. The guys are gutted.”