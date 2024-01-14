La Rochelle get European defence back on track by thumping Leicester

Wil Skelton powered over to score in dominant fashion for La Rochelle - Getty Images/Xavier Leoty

La Rochelle 45 Leicester Tigers 12

There are ways of putting a tournament defence back on the tracks, and then there is this: a seven-try massacre of Leicester Tigers, delivered by reigning champions La Rochelle – previously winless in this season’s competition – in front of yet another sell-out at citadel Stade Marcel-Déflandre.

It was a match which starkly showed the difference between the cream at the top of the Champions Cup and the milk beneath. The old cliché is that form is temporary and class is permanent: before Sunday on France’s west coast, La Rochelle had played two, lost two; Leicester were the opposite. But only one side ended the match as potential tournament victors – and it was not the one which crossed the Channel.

The Premiership sides have received valid clamour for their performances in this competition but La Rochelle, Toulouse and Leinster remain the three teams to beat. Brutally, the latter travel to Mattioli Woods Welford Road next week with the Tigers still requiring at least one point to guarantee progression from the pool stages.

“I was waiting for that,” said Ronan O’Gara, La Rochelle head coach. “It was clear to see with the mentality of the players, the leaders. It was a mega important match. To score 45 points against Leicester is a real achievement. They’re a proud club with great tradition.

“Maybe after next week [against Sale] we can think about the title defence. We start from zero this week. We have big ambitions, be it Top 14 or Champions Cup, but when you play for each other anything is possible.”

It hardly came as a shock, given the hosts’ array of artillery – Uini Atonio, Will Skelton and Levani Botia among others – but the physical bombardment from the hosts was petrifying and, at times, verged on the perverse.

Whenever Leicester managed to stop that trio, there was the silk of Gregory Alldritt and the further bludgeon of Jonathan Danty behind. The Tigers’ defence was often heroic and some of the tackles – from Ollie Chessum, in particular, with the lock in a rich vein of form – could have moved mountains; but La Rochelle had two many peaks to topple.

Twice, too, the hosts were reduced to 14 men; once, it was 13. Leicester could not muster a single point on either of those three occasions. “Those were disappointing moments,” said Dan McKellar, Leicester head coach.

“La Rochelle got momentum early and took their opportunities. We just didn’t take our chances and they did. Once they get momentum here, with wave after wave, it’s pretty difficult. We were well beaten in all areas. We didn’t stop fighting but accuracy and detail were off tonight.”

The Tigers’ heart and soul could not be faulted – the physicality of some of the counter-rucking was mammoth in the face of gargantuan adversaries – but the reality was that this La Rochelle side were superior on both paper and pitch.

The decisive moment came just before half-time. Even if Leicester were clinging on, the Tigers had worked their way back to 14-7, thanks to George Martin’s close-range pummel in response to similar tries from Pierre Bourgarit and Skelton, the latter peeling off a line-out to blast through Harry Simmonds and Jamie Shillcock as if they were ghosts.

With the Australian and Alldritt growing increasingly influential, Leicester had to confront a beastly barrage from La Rochelle’s coastal cannons. UJ Seuteni shrugged off Shillcock’s tackle to score and, despite the graft, Leicester trailed by 14 points at the break. It felt insurmountable – and it was.

Once the game was over as a contest, La Rochelle managed to have some fun. In the Top 14, the hosts have sold out 85 consecutive matches and with such showmanship – balancing brawn and beauty – it is easy to see why. Two sweeping, length-of-the-field moves resulted in Leicester chasing shadows and La Rochelle scoring tries. First, Teddy Thomas coasted clear; later, Seuteni would add a second.

La Rochelle had the bonus point wrapped up just after half-time. After turning the scrum screw, Tawera Kerr-Barlow threw a monster of a mis-pass which Thomas could allow to bounce before scoring. Joel Sclavi added another from close range, with a late chip-and-chase try from Dan Kelly barely a consolation for Tigers. McKellar’s side return to England licking their wounds – with Leinster in waiting.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Bourgarit try, 7-0 Hastoy con, 12-0 Skelton try, 14-0 Hastoy con, 14-5 Martin try, 14-7 Shillcock con, 19-7 Seuteni try, 21-7 Hastoy con, 26-7 Thomas try, 28-7 Hastoy con, 33-7 Sclavi try, 35-7 Hastoy con, 40-7 Thomas try, 45-7 Seuteni try, 45-12 Kelly try, 45-12 Pollard con, 21-7

La Rochelle: B Dulin (Reus 70); T Thomas (Berjon 69), UJ Seuteni, J Danty (Tanga 63), D Leyds; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi (Sclavi 58), P Bourgarit (Lespiaucq 46), U Atonio (Kuntelia 58), U Dillane, W Skelton (Picquette 60), P Boudehent, L Botia (Cancoriet 58), G Alldritt (c)

Yellow card: Dillane 12, Skelton 50, Danty 51

Leicester: M Brown; A Watson, D Kelly, S Kata (Scott 61), J Bassett; J Shillcock (Pollard 46), B Youngs (Whiteley 54); J Cronin (Van Wyk 50), J Montoya (c) (Theobald-Thomas 71), D Cole (Heyes 46), G Martin, O Chessum (Carter 61), M Rogerson, J Cracknell, K Hatherell (Wiese 46).

Referee: A Brace

Attendance: 16,700

