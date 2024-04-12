How La Rochelle became the model French club – and European giants

Eleven months ago, for the second consecutive year, La Rochelle beat Leinster to claim Europe's top prize - Getty Images/David Rogers

France’s Atlantic shore is no stranger to a storm and since 1991, halfway up its coastline, one of its most destructive has been brewing. Not in the skies this time, but instead on the rugby fields of La Rochelle, where the two-time Champions Cup victors, with their citadel stadium and array of World XV contenders, have transformed this city into one which is now as renowned for its sport as its port.

It wasn’t always like this. As recently as 2014, this giant of French rugby was sleeping in the second division. Indeed, until their most recent ascension to the Top 14, 10 years ago, La Rochelle had only spent 20 seasons at the top table, out of a possible 132 in French league history. Stade Rochelais, as they are known in France, have never won the prestigious Bouclier de Brennus, the slabbed trophy awarded to the winner of the French first division (present day Top 14) and, besides, in France, a club situated outside of the south-west heartlands, needs to achieve something extraordinary for people to stand up and take notice.

Thankfully, in 1991, it did. Vincent Merling, a local coffee magnate who played, coached and managed at the club, took on the presidency amid debts of a million francs and, over a 33-year period, and counting, catapulted La Rochelle to its current impressive state. From a club of sailors with hardly an international to speak of, La Rochelle is now a club of superstars; one of France’s grandest, with the likes of Uini Atonio, Will Skelton, Levani Botia and Grégory Alldritt on the books, and Ronan O’Gara, the wily Irishman, at the helm. This weekend, they travel to Dublin for a Champions Cup quarter-final against the same team, Leinster, that they defeated in their past two European triumphs.

“When I was elected president the club was in financial and cultural trouble,” Merling, 73, tells Telegraph Sport. “The path we have taken, two-time European champions, is extraordinary. I never would have dreamed of being European champions. Not possible.

“But those titles were the consequences of what we had been building throughout the years. Every year, with always the same energy, and always the same culture and identity at the club. We never thought we’d have such success, but what became clear was that the success was the result of what we were doing steadily, year on year, to develop and grow.”

The man that made it happen, Vincent Merling is Monsieur La Rochelle and still key to its culture and identity - APF/Gaizka Iroz

Sitting in Merling’s minimalist office overlooking a training session, Monsieur Le Président is also Monsieur La Rochelle. Born and raised in the city, the players who stroll past greet him as if he were a member of the squad. He is the one, after all, who has magnetised this club within the city and the wider Charente-Maritime region: 13,000 season-ticket holders in a 17,000-seater, recently redeveloped Stade Marcel-Deflandre, one of the most magnificent places to watch rugby, approaching 100 straight sell-outs.

“This is my office but I’m everywhere,” he says. “I live rugby; here, there and everywhere. In reality, I don’t have an office. My office is everywhere.

“I am a volunteer, but also a partner and shareholder through [Cafés Merling]. I am in the middle of retiring from my business and my children will succeed me – three children – so now I am 100 per cent on the rugby side of things. But it’s also 100 per cent joy, 100 per cent pleasure, and 100 per cent privilege. I love it.

“Where rugby is concerned, as long as I’m physically able – in the head, too – I will always be here.”

Another reason for Merling’s ubiquity is that he “hates change”. Under his presidency, in 33 years, La Rochelle have staggeringly had only five coaches: Jean-Pierre Ellisalde – club legend and father of former France captain Jean-Baptiste; Serge Milhas; Patrice Collazo; Jono Gibbes (with O’Gara as understudy); then O’Gara alone.

Merling and Ronan O'Gara are just two reasons why La Rochelle are so dominant at the moment - Getty Images/Baptiste Fernandez

“A strong value of mine is stability,” he says. “But it’s also important to make the right choices! Our rugby culture and identity – as a club – has been the same since I became president. I’m the protector of that.

“Ronan has furthered the club’s ambition. We were too humble. Ronan, a great manager who made the club believe that we could win titles, gave us ambition.”

Merling invested a “small sum back in the day” but he is not a sugar-daddy – far from it. La Rochelle, alongside Toulouse and Bayonne, are one of just three Top 14 clubs without an individual majority shareholder. Merling ensured from day one that ownership would be split between shareholders and the amateur arm of the club.

“Stade Rochelais does not belong to one person,” he says. “The notion of it being a club for all is very important.

“The club belongs to eight partners who each own seven per cent of the club. They are majority owners. There’s also the [amateur] association which owns 30 per cent. Therefore, we are in a system of collective management. We are one of the rare French clubs to have positive financial results at the end of the year.

“This club lives off the money that it earns. It does not survive on the money of a benefactor, to fill a deficit. We have 800 sponsors, some of whom are major, and we have a budget of around €40 million (£34 million). And we won’t put the institution in financial peril by [signing big-money players]. We want to give academy players game time as soon as possible.”

While not homegrown per se, that self-sufficiency is embodied by players like Botia or Atonio, who arrived as nobodies during the ProD2 years and who will leave with deity status, having already told Merling that they will finish their careers in La Rochelle. The tales of Botia and Atonio are remarkable but, on Merling’s 33-year journey, have there been any sliding-doors moments, small instances of serendipity where the stars aligned with far-reaching consequences?

“We haven’t had good luck or bad luck,” he says. “We have just been there, playing our rugby, and that either makes us win or lose.”

More often than not of late, it has been the former.

