This affordable drugstore eye cream works better than any fancy one I’ve tried (and I’ve tried a lot)

Our eyes are one of the most delicate areas of skin, so it’s important to treat them with the love and care they deserve. This is why you see eye creams, gels and serums are expensive. As someone obsessed with skin care, I’ve tried them all — and you can see it on my credit card bill.

Do you need eye creams? You do not need an eye cream, just like you don’t need a daily sheet mask, three serums and an LED face mask. But it’s a nice addition! However, I was burnt out on spending anywhere from $50 to $165 (save the lectures, I already know) on eye creams.

I tried everything that promised to banish my dark circles forever, prevent crow’s feet, moisturize, plump and heal irritation. The thing is, most of them did work! But not for my wallet. Enter: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream.

This glorious, simple, hydrating formula from the French pharmacy gods has been the perfect addition to my skin care ritual. And honestly, sometimes simple is the better option — not just when it comes to the price tag.

It's so easy to use. I just split one pump for both eyes and lightly massage it on my orbital bone and eyelid. In the a.m., it acts as the perfect hydrating base for my concealer, and in the evening, I can honestly feel my skin go “aaaaaah” throughout the night.

As far as ingredients go, the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream formula restores the skin’s natural protective moisture barrier around the eyes and eyelids. Hero ingredients include the peptide neurosensine, niacinamide and thermal spring water.

TL;DR: This drugstore eye cream is a gentle skin care lover’s dream. This is especially true if you deal with sensitive, flaky and eczema-prone skin like this Amazon reviewer:

“Bought this for my eyelids that has dermatitis which is the second time I’ve had a flare up. Very itchy dry red puffy peeling burning sensation,” they wrote. “This product cleared it up within about 3-4 days. Highly recommend for these types of symptoms.”

Another Amazon review called out just how quickly the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream soothed their eyes:

“A tiny tiny bit goes a long way. There are lots of eye creams out there, but most do not mention using on eyelids. Most products target under the eye and crows feet, fine lines. My eyelids were becoming so dry that even with primer, powder shadow did not look good. Within a few days use, my eyelids are happy again.”

