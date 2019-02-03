LA Rams vs New England Patriots, Super Bowl 2019: live score updates

The LA Rams meet the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LIII begins at 23.30 GMT

Live TV coverage on Sky Sports Main Event or BBC One

10:10PM

Gronk's big goodbye?

Is this the last time we will ever see Rob Gronkowski on an NFL field? All the noises are pointing towards the Patriots' legendary tight end hanging up his cleats once the night is out. He's one of the league's most ridiculous characters, but it's hard to argue there's ever been a better player at his position.

Gronk's struggled this season, his body's clearly suffering from years of torment, but he had a season-high 11 targets against the Chiefs in the AFC title game two weeks ago, and it'd be just like him to come up with a massive, game-changing moment tonight. Will he go out with one last trademark spike?

10:00PM

The England captain is in the building!

Harry Kane is clearly making the most of being out injured and has made the trip across the pond to Atlanta. He's not making any effort to hide his allegiances either. Hey, he plays for Tottenham, you can't blame him for supporting a team which actually wins trophies...

9:53PM

How will Jared Goff handle the pressure?

Tom Brady has done this whole Super Bowl lark before. Eight times, in fact. For Rams QB Jared Goff this is a first tilt at the big one, and it's fair to ask how the former number one overall pick will square up to the occasion.

Jared Goff looked calm as he arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for practice earlier this evening Credit: AP

Goff played brilliantly for the first two thirds of the season, peaking in that stunning 54-51 win over the Chiefs in week 11, before a late-season slump dropped him well out of the MVP race and had people questioning whether he had what it takes to get the Rams to Atlanta. He's proven those doubters wrong since, well, here he his. Now all he has to do is beat the greatest player to ever do it and he'll be standing on the field, arms outstretched, being covered with white, blue and yellow confetti.

Easy, right?

9:31PM

Why America has fallen in love with Tony Romo

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned everyone's favourite colour commentator will call his first Super Bowl tonight. He's captured everyone's hearts with his uncanny ability to predict plays before they even happen (he's statistically been better at predicting plays from the booth than he was at completing passes on the field). Our man Ben Coles has written all about what makes him special right here.

9:23PM

The half-time show conspiracy...

I've got a theory, right... I only came up with it about five minutes ago, so it's pretty half baked, but I reckon it might have some legs. Ready? So this year's half-time show is being played by Maroon 5, and I think it could be a sign that the Rams are going to win. You want me to show my working? OK, I will. The Patriots currently have five Super Bowl titles. If they lose tonight they will still have five Super Bowl titles. In fact, after what would be two straight losses in the big game, you could say they'd be... marooned on that number. Like the name of the band! Get it?! I'll see myself out.

9:01PM

The Greatest Show on Earth™

So here we are then, back where it all started 17 years ago. It was on this exact date in 2002 that the New England Patriots, for years one of the NFL’s most maligned, irrelevant franchises, won a groundbreaking first Super Bowl. They beat these same Rams - though they were still of St Louis in those days - 20-17 at the Superdome in New Orleans. What have they done since? Oh, only reach the big game eight more times, win four more Lombardis and forge the most impressive dynasty professional sport has ever seen. Pathetic, really...

The Rams haven’t been back to the Super Bowl. Not until tonight. But after 13 years without posting a winning record they brought in Sean McVay, a 30-year-old hotshot offensive coordinator from the Washington Redskins, and he’s turned them into one of the league’s most formidable outfits in just two years. They think this is their time.

Will Brady and Belichick be skipping off into the sunset with Super Bowl number six? Credit: AP

The Rams have exemplified this season’s offense-first NFL. They used to say defense wins championships, but that couldn’t be further from the truth this year. The conference championship games saw the league’s four top-scoring offenses go head to head, and gave us everything we’d hoped for and more. After a pair of stunning games expectations couldn’t be higher for tonight’s showpiece. Whatever happens a bagful of points should be on the cards.

We’re going to be here deep into the early hours of tomorrow morning, staying (relatively) sane and sober so you don’t have to. Who do we all have winning this thing? Can Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and co. upset the New England apple cart, or will Brady and Belichick be skipping off into the sunset with Super Bowl number six?