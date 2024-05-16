LA Rams schedule for 2024 NFL season released: Where to watch

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - "Whose house? Rams House!"

The NFL season begins in early September and fans were thrilled when the league released the preseason and regular season schedule on Wednesday.

For the Los Angeles Rams, some of the most highly anticipated games will take place during Week 1 against the Detroit Lions and Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In celebration, each team dropped a schedule release video. The Rams kept a Hollywood theme with a video called "Race To New Orleans," where Super Bowl LIX will be held on Feb. 9, 2025. The video shows a muscle car driving from Inglewood to New Orleans featuring a remix of Nipsey Hussle’s "Grinding All My Life."

See the full preseason and regular season schedule below.

PRESEASON

Sunday, Aug. 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17 at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.

(Getty Images)

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1

Opponent: Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Time: 5:20 p.m.

TV Network: NBC

Week 2

Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 3

Opponent: San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:25 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 4

Opponent: Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 10 a.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 5

Opponent: Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:25 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 6: BYE

Week 7

Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

When: Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 8

Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

When: Thursday, Oct. 24

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 5:15 p.m.

TV Network: Amazon Prime Video

Week 9

Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, Nov. 3

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Time: 1:25 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 10

Opponent: Miami Dolphins

When: Monday, Nov. 11

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 5:15 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Week 11

Opponent: New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: 10 a.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 12

Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 5:20 p.m.

TV Network: NBC

Week 13

Opponent: New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, Dec. 1

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 14

Opponent: Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:25 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 15

Opponent: San Francisco 49ers

When: Thursday, Dec. 12

Where: Levi’s Stadium

Time: 5:15 p.m.

TV Network: Amazon Prime Video

Week 16

Opponent: New York Jets

When: Sunday, Dec. 22

Where: MetLife Stadium

Time: 10 a.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 17

Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

When: Dec. 28-29

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Week 18

Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

When: Jan. 4/5

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD