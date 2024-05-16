LA Rams schedule for 2024 NFL season released: Where to watch
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - "Whose house? Rams House!"
The NFL season begins in early September and fans were thrilled when the league released the preseason and regular season schedule on Wednesday.
For the Los Angeles Rams, some of the most highly anticipated games will take place during Week 1 against the Detroit Lions and Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
In celebration, each team dropped a schedule release video. The Rams kept a Hollywood theme with a video called "Race To New Orleans," where Super Bowl LIX will be held on Feb. 9, 2025. The video shows a muscle car driving from Inglewood to New Orleans featuring a remix of Nipsey Hussle’s "Grinding All My Life."
SUGGESTED: NFL Christmas Day games will be on Netflix the next 3 years
See the full preseason and regular season schedule below.
PRESEASON
Sunday, Aug. 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17 at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24 at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1
Opponent: Detroit Lions
When: Sunday, Sept. 8
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Time: 5:20 p.m.
TV Network: NBC
Week 2
Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
When: Sunday, Sept. 15
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 3
Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
When: Sunday, Sept. 22
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:25 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 4
Opponent: Chicago Bears
When: Sunday, Sept. 29
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Time: 10 a.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 5
Opponent: Green Bay Packers
When: Sunday, Oct. 5
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:25 p.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 6: BYE
Week 7
Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
When: Sunday, Oct. 20
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 8
Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
When: Thursday, Oct. 24
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 5:15 p.m.
TV Network: Amazon Prime Video
Week 9
Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
When: Sunday, Nov. 3
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Time: 1:25 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 10
Opponent: Miami Dolphins
When: Monday, Nov. 11
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 5:15 p.m.
TV Network: ESPN
Week 11
Opponent: New England Patriots
When: Sunday, Nov. 17
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Time: 10 a.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 12
Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
When: Sunday, Nov. 24
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 5:20 p.m.
TV Network: NBC
Week 13
Opponent: New Orleans Saints
When: Sunday, Dec. 1
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 14
Opponent: Buffalo Bills
When: Sunday, Dec. 8
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:25 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 15
Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
When: Thursday, Dec. 12
Where: Levi’s Stadium
Time: 5:15 p.m.
TV Network: Amazon Prime Video
Week 16
Opponent: New York Jets
When: Sunday, Dec. 22
Where: MetLife Stadium
Time: 10 a.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 17
Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
When: Dec. 28-29
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Week 18
Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
When: Jan. 4/5
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD