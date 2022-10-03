LA Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet Monday night in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game.

The NFC West rivals have each gotten off to uneven starts in 2022. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams got blown out in Week 1 by the Buffalo Bills but have won their last two games – if not in the most convincing of manners. The Niners are 1-2 following a bizarre 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos that saw QB Jimmy Garoppolo – back starting following the season-ending injury to Trey Lance – commit a safety by stepping out of the back of the end zone.

Prior to January's NFC title game, the Rams had dropped six straight games vs. the 49ers. Overall, Rams coach Sean McVay has gone 4-7 vs. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is brought down by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the first half of January's NFC title game.

Here's everything you need to know about the "Monday Night Football" game between the Rams and 49ers:

What time does Rams at 49ers start?

Rams at 49ers is slated to kick off at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 3 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

What TV channel is Rams at 49ers on?

Rams at 49ers will be aired nationally on ESPN. The alternate "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" broadcast, aka the "Manningcast," will air simultaneously on ESPN2.

How can I watch Rams at 49ers online via live stream?

Rams at 49ers can be live streamed via Watch ESPN, the ESPN app, and fuboTV.

What are the odds for Rams at 49ers?

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites and the over/under is 42.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

