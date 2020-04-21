LA Rams quarterback Jared Goff says Oregon's Justin Herbert has the potential to be special in the NFL

Former Cal and current LA Rams quarterback Jared Goff joined Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson to talk about a myriad of topics including the potential of Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert. Goff related a story about the first time he saw Herbert play at Oregon, and categorized his play as "special". Subscribe to the "Pac-12 Perspective" podcast on your favorite podcast service to listen to Goff's full interview on Thursday, April 23rd.