LA Rams player reacts to viral photo of his bored daughter reading a book at the Super Bowl

(Getty Images)

LA Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth has shared his reaction to his daughter reading a book while he was competing in the Super Bowl.

While sitting in the stands at the Super Bowl, Whitworth and his wife Melissa Whitworth’s fourth child, Katherine, seven, decided to pull out a book. And on social media, a photo of Katherine focusing on this book, as her family sitting next to her watch the big game, has gone viral.

“Andrew Whitworth’s daughter – an unbothered queen,” On Her Turf, an account dedicated to women’s sports, wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of Katherine.

While appearing on Today on 14 February, the 40-year-old NFL veteran shared his reaction to the image of his daughter.

“Oh, it’s special,” he said. “She’s the fourth one and, you know, the hardest one. That’s her.”

Although Katherine appeared disinterested in the football game, Whitworth didn’t seem to mind, as he continued to applaud his daughter for just how “strong” she is.

“She’s so cool,” he explained. “She’s just her in every moment, and that’s what makes her special. You know what? It’s that fourth one that’s just the strongest, the toughest and who-she-is the most, out of all of them. That’s why we love her so much.”

Whitworth was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006 and has been a part of the Los Angeles Rams since 2017, as noted by his NFL player profile . Along with his Super Bowl win this past Sunday, Whitworth was title NFL’s Man of the Year for 2022, in honour of his “outstanding community service activities of the field, as well as excellence on it,” per NBC Sports . He was also the first LA Rams player to win this title.

And when asked on Today if he’s headed towards the end of his NFL, Whitworth noted that this is still yet to be determined.

“You know, I don’t know. But what a special way to go out,” he said, in reference to his Super Bowl and Man of the Year win.