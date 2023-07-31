LA Rams HC Sean McVay gives update on Stetson Bennett’s progress

“He’s done good,” McVay said. “I thought he had a good day today. I thought the receivers and tight ends, I thought guys made plays for him. He’s pretty steady. What I really like about him is if a play doesn’t go well, he’s able to reset himself and go to the next play. You can definitely feel the athleticism show up that you guys saw on display during his career at Georgia. I think he is getting more and more comfortable.

I thought today was a real bright spot for him. I think today seemed like his sharpest day to camp up to this point. He definitely looked more comfortable today. You can just see he is getting more comfortable with just some of the concepts. Because it is very different. Football is still football, and when the ball is snapped, there are some things that make sense to him.”