LA Rams GM, Eufaula native Les Snead talks about his hometown, the NFL draft, Stetson Bennett in exclusive Sunday Conversation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead spent a few days in his hometown of Eufaula last week.

He came home for Mother’s Day. His mom, Pam Snead, still lives in Eufaula and Les spent a few days in his world.

Snead may be Malibu now, but his roots run deep in South Alabama.

WRBL caught up with the Super Bowl winning football executive. The topics were wide ranging, from the impact growing up in Eufaula had on him to the success he’s achieved with the Rams.

Snead talked about the recent NFL Draft and the Rams’ top two picks, a pair of Florida State defenders. He also talked about former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Rams drafted Bennett last year. The two-time National Champion QB spent a year away from the game and is now practicing and working out with the Rams.

Early in the week, Snead talked to the Brookstone football team in Columbus.

