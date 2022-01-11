LA Rams coach Sean McVay on OT loss to 49ers in Week 18: 'Doesn't mean (expletive)'

The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday was historic, at least for the Sean McVay Era.

The Rams, who had been on a five-game winning streak, had been 45-0 when leading at halftime under McVay. They led 17-0 late in the first half, and the blown lead marked the largest since McVay took over in 2017.

The 49ers tied the game twice in the second half before winning in overtime, 27-24. Los Angeles still won the NFC West thanks to the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but were denied the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Instead, the fourth-seeded Rams will host the Cardinals on Monday in the wild card round.

It was the Rams' sixth-straight loss to San Francisco. But McVay was not focused on the past result while preparing for a playoff matchup.

Head ccoach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

"You can always draw on previous experiences going into the playoffs," McVay said Monday. "Winning or losing really hasn't been much of a factor on how teams do, dependent upon whichever lens you want to look at it through. So, we're going to choose to say it doesn't mean (expletive)."

