La Quinta native Taylor Pope relishing opportunity in Monday's college football title game

Taylor Pope, left, converses with Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris ahead of Monday's national title football game between Washington and Michigan in at NRG Stadium in Houston.

While Taylor Pope was starring on the football field for La Quinta High School, his aim was to one day become a high school football coach and maybe an athletics director. The idea that he could one day coach in the college football national championship game wasn’t even a passing thought.

But as second-ranked Washington prepares to take on top-ranked Michigan for college football supremacy on Monday evening, Pope will be at NRG Stadium in Houston with the Huskies.

The 29-year-old is the offensive quality control coach for Washington, which means he’s an analyst to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb. Pope plays a leading role in breaking down the opposing team’s defense and how the offense might best attack given myriad situations within the game. Pope has had at least a role in the success of star quarterback Michael Penix, Jr.

Pope is in an entry-level position in college football coaching, but he’s there, on one of the biggest stages one can imagine as a football coach.

“In general,” Pope said, “I think this is as big a game as anyone could want to be a part of, outside of the Super Bowl.”

Pope was a three-sport star at La Quinta, playing football, basketball and running track. He lettered four times in track and three times in basketball, but football was his sport. He was a two-time first team selection in the Desert Valley League and was the league’s special teams MVP as a junior.

Pope played all over the field for the Blackhawks, from defensive back to receiver and kick returner to quarterback as a senior. He was recruited by multiple Division I college programs before accepting a scholarship to play at Boise State.

Taylor Pope

At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Pope played mostly on special teams for the Broncos. He appeared in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl, in a 38-30 win over Arizona, and concluded his playing career by playing in 12 games in 2016 as a redshirt senior.

In 2017, when Palm Desert native and former NFL cornerback James Dockery was hired to helm the football program at Xavier Prep, he handpicked Pope to help him build a solid foundation.

“Taylor is a football nerd,” Dockery said recently. “He’s always found a way to find an edge and play the game within the game. He’s learning from the best and how he’s going against it as well.”

After two seasons coaching with Dockery and playing a role in the Saints reaching a CIF Southern Section semifinal in 2018, Pope accepted a position at Fresno State as a graduate assistant coach under Kalen DeBoer. Kirby Moore, who was on the coaching staff at Boise State while Pope was there, had become the Bulldogs’ receivers’ coach. Lee Marks, the running backs coach, was also at Boise State while Pope played.

Pope then left Fresno State for Washington when DeBoer was hired as the Huskies head coach following the 2021 season. With the move, Pope was elevated from graduate assistant to a full-time coaching role.

“Winning the Pac-12 championship and being here now,” Pope said, “it’s been a really cool experience.”

Pope said that the support he’s had back home in the Coachella Valley has been almost overwhelming. His parents still live in La Quinta, Dockery and family members and others who he’s coached with have been just a phone call or text away for advice. Even former players Pope has coached have been a part of a support system that has helped lead him to this point, he said.

He said that his favorite part of the job, even more than the nerdy football stuff, is seeing people around him succeed and working together toward a common goal.

The goal, Pope said, is to one day become a head coach in the collegiate ranks. That is a long ways away, he admits, but he sees this opportunity coaching at Washington, and Monday’s championship game, as a big stepping-stone toward that and a memory that will last a lifetime.

Dockery and others will be rooting him on. “Super excited,” Dockery said. “Go Dawgs!”

“It’s awesome to be someone from the valley, and to show that this is possible,” Pope said. “I didn’t expect to be where I am, to be honest with you. Even to start this season. But you put your mind to something and take things day by day and some good things can happen.”

Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Taylor Pope will play role for Washington against Michigan in Monday title game