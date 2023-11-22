La Previa 27: Arctos’ F1 Investment, Vegas Grand Prix Recap, TGL Delay

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner discuss some of the week’s biggest sports business stories.

First, the hosts talk about Arctos Partners’ investment in the Aston Martin Formula 1 team. The Dallas-based private investment firm announced its investment last week, before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. While the details of the investment were not disclosed, Arctos primarily purchases passive minority stakes in professional teams; right now, the firm owns stakes in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the NWSL’s Utah Royals.

Aston Martin, which first raced in Formula 1 in 1959, returned to the circuit under the leadership of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. A Stroll-led consortium bought the Force India F1 team in 2019 for $117 million and rebranded the team as Racing Point. After investing in the Aston Martin brand, he rebranded the team again and returned to the circuit in 2021.

Back in June, a group led by RedBird, Otro Capital and actor Ryan Reynolds bought a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 team for $218 million. The celebrity-filled group includes Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Next, the hosts talk about the first F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas. The race, which took place on a 17-turn street circuit, was built-in the heart of the city and got off to a rough start when the first practice round was called off due to a loose water valve cover on the track. According to organizers, the F1-backed race ended up being one of the most successful events of the year, with 315,000 people in attendance.

However, the VIP-focused event had a negative impact on the local community. It has been reported that the construction and the decrease in foot traffic around the strip impacted small businesses for much of the last year. In addition to the outcry from locals, F1 fans who bought tickets to the race’s opening night, upset at being forced to leave the venue early Friday morning, filed a class-action lawsuit against the organizers seeking over $30,000 in damages.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the delay of TGL—the new team golf league announced its launch is postponed by a year to January 2025 due to a power system failure that damaged the league’s Florida facility earlier this month. The delay is a huge setback for the TGL organizers, TMRW Sports and the PGA Tour. The league sold six inaugural franchises to a group of established sports team owners, including Arthur Blank, Fenway Sports Group, Steve Cohen and Alexis Ohanian.

