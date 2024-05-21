La Prèvia, a game before every La Liga match, is here!

We welcome the new challenge for red and white fans, an interactive game where they will participate via a link through the club's social networks before each La Liga match. Fans will find a challenge related to that day's match.

This digital gamification action will last until the end of the season and will follow a ranking format among all participants. According to the successes of each matchday, users will add points that will be accumulated towards a final ranking. The challenges will change every week and will be as follows: guessing the result of the match, predicting the starting eleven, guessing the goalscorers and participating in a quiz with questions related to the match of the day.

The prizes will add an exciting twist to the "competition". Each matchday, a prize will be drawn among all participants who guess correctly. In addition, the highlight will come at the end of the season, as Girona FC will give away a trip for two to see the team in action during the 24/25 season. This exclusive experience will be raffled among all the participants with the highest points accumulated throughout the season.