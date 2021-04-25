LA Open winner Brooke Henderson on golf shutdown in her native Ontario: ‘It’s really unfortunate’

Brooke Henderson won her 10th LPGA title in Hollywood as golf courses in her native Ontario have been ordered closed until May 20 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While it’s a ray of sunshine for the most ardent supporters in Brooke’s Brigade, it’s still a head-scratching and frustrating situation for golfers across Canada.

“You know, I think golf is a great way to be outdoors and get some exercise, and it’s really unfortunate that they’re shut down right now,” said Henderson after winning the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open by one stroke over Jessica Korda. The 23-year-old is the winningest Canadian golfer in history.

“Hopefully they’ll open up sooner than later. It’s a great way to, like I said, get exercise, fresh air, and also have a little bit of social by doing it pretty safely.”

Rick Young, president of the Golf Journalists Association of Canada, penned a letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford on April 19 that called for a reversal of the controversial decision.

“Across North America, at this moment, Ontario is the only province, state or territory not allowing the sport to be played,” Young wrote. “This despite more than 26 million recorded rounds by approximately 1.8 million of your constituents with next to zero reports of COVID-19 transmission last season or this season.”

My letter to @fordnation on behalf of the golf industry and golfers of Ontario as president of @GJ_AC. pic.twitter.com/QHhS1IpJkQ — Rick Young (@YoungerGolf) April 19, 2021

According to an article in the Toronto Sun, the Ontario government has closed all recreational amenities including golf courses, basketball courts, soccer fields and playgrounds with some exceptions.

Grocery stores and similar retail settings that permit in-store shopping were limited to 25 percent capacity.