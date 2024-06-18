La Nazione: Why a Pobega-Amrabat swap with Fiorentina won’t happen

AC Milan and Fiorentina are unlikely to execute a swap deal involving Tommaso Pobega and Sofyan Amrabat this summer as La Viola are focused on receiving cash for the Moroccan.

As reported by La Nazione (via Calciomercato.com), Fiorentina are insistent that they want to sell Amrabat for a transfer fee, rather than involve him in a player-plus-cash deal.

Amrabat spent last season on loan at Manchester United but he failed to impress until the final handful of matches, by which point it seemed Man Utd had made up their minds not to make the deal permanent. That could still change, but Fiorentina are looking for other buyers.

They have shown interest in Milan’s Pobega to bolster their own midfield and he has played under Vincenzo Italiano before when on loan at Spezia. Given the Italian is struggling for minutes at Milan and at least one new midfielder will arrive in the summer, he would likely be keen on the move.

Youssouf Fofana is certainly Milan’s favoured midfield target over someone like Amrabat, but both deals could be possible as the summer goes on. They may just have to be done separately.

Milan are facing some stiff competition for Fofana which is why other targets must be kept a close watch on.