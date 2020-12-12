LaMelo Ball says he isn't spending the money from his $35.1 million Hornets contract

As LaMelo Ball prepares for his first taste of NBA action, one of his purchases received some scrutiny in this week.

Video of the Charlotte Hornets rookie showing off a very sparkly diamond grill started making the rounds on social media Wednesday, and the reaction was what you could imagine with one of the NBA’s most famous rookies and his infamous father.

“He’s got nice teeth, what’s he putting a grill on for? These kids are something,” LaVar Ball said. “If that’s what he wanted, that’s on him.”

The subject of the grill even came up while Ball was speaking with media during Hornets training camp, with one reporter asking if it was his first purchase with his new rookie contract. Ball responded by indicating he’s still waiting to make his first purchase with that money.

“I don't spend my NBA money,” Ball said, via ESPN. “I'm smarter than that, man."

Ball signed a rookie contract with the Hornets last month projected to be worth about $35.6 million over four years via Forbes, though only the first two years and $16.1 million are guaranteed.

LaMelo Ball's NBA contract isn't his only revenue stream. (AP Photo/Steve Reed)

Holding onto contract money and living off endorsements has become an increasingly popular financial strategy among young athletes, including Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. Of course, that doesn’t mean Ball is living frugally.

Why LaMelo Ball doesn’t need his NBA money

While Ball may not be touching his NBA money, he still has his endorsement money, which is likely the larger sum at this point.

Ball’s biggest endorsement deal is his shoe deal with Puma, which figures to be worth tens of millions of dollars. Puma’s global director of brand and marketing didn’t confirm reports of a $100 million offer, though he mentioned that Ball has access to the company’s private jet.

There’s also Ball’s side business selling $120 hoodies and $70 T-shirts to what must be the biggest LaMelo Ball fans in the world, as well has money from his years playing professionally in Australia and Lithuania.

