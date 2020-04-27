LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball will reportedly sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

Just because the NBA has stopped doesn’t mean the Ball family stops.

Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball are getting new representation. LaMelo’s manager, Jermaine Jackson, told ESPN that the three brothers will be signing contracts with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports. Agent Raymond Brothers will be primarily representing the three Ball brothers.

It wouldn’t be a Ball brothers announcement without some needlessly overblown rhetoric, which Jackson happily provided.

"This was a family decision," Jackson told ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

Lonzo, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has yet to truly establish himself in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted him, but traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 as part of the package for Anthony Davis.

LiAngelo was suspended from his college team at UCLA and wasn’t selected in the 2018 draft, which occurred after his short pro stint for a team in Lithuania. He played for his dad’s Junior Basketball Association in 2018, and signed with the G-league’s Oklahoma City Blue at the end of 2019.

LaMelo is where all the focus will be in the next few months. He’s a potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2020 draft, and has a sneaker contract to negotiate. With all three brothers at different stages of their careers, there’s a lot to manage. Jackson said they talked to a few different agents, but Jay-Z’s worldwide brand is what sold the family.

"We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation," Jackson told ESPN. "I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It's power beyond power.

Story continues

"This is something that they are building from the ground up together. They are brothers and they love each other and that's how they roll. It's all love. They don't separate from each other."

It’s not clear what the Ball brothers could build, given that none of them have achieved true talent-based stardom yet, but who knows what the future holds for them.

More from Yahoo Sports: