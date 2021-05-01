LaMelo Ball expected to return Saturday after missing month with fractured wrist

The Charlotte Hornets will reportedly get a huge boost to their lineup Saturday. Standout rookie LaMelo Ball has recovered from his fractured wrist, and is expected to return to the Hornets for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ball missed just over a month after injuring his wrist during a March 20 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ball managed to return to that game. Following the contest, it was determined Ball fractured his wrist and would miss at least four weeks.

Ball — the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft — looked like the rookie of the year favorite through his first 41 games in the NBA. He is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds during his rookie season.

The Hornets treaded water without Ball, going 10-11 with the talented rookie. The team has 20-21 when Ball first got injured, and now sits at 30-32. The Hornets are fighting for a playoff spot, and are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

More from Yahoo Sports: