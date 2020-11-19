LaMelo Ball lands with Hornets as third overall pick of NBA draft

LaMelo Ball will begin his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. And the pick is apparently Michael Jordan-approved.

The Hornets selected Ball with the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday, landing the point guard on a team that remains in a rebuilding phase.

Hornets get top talent in LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is headed to Charlotte. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

A lengthy guard at 6-foot-8, Ball possesses elite court vision and basketball IQ and could very well be the most talented player in this draft. Similar to his older brother Lonzo, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, questions remain about Ball’s jump shot and physicality.

The two brothers are the first pair of siblings taken in the top 5 of the NBA draft, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Their middle brother, LiAngelo Ball, went unselected in the 2018 draft.

A bigger question is Ball’s fit with the Hornets, where Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier fill the team’s depth chart at point guard. However, after going 23-42 last season, it’s hard to blame the Hornets for going with the apparent best player available and working it out form there.

Jordan, the majority owner of the Hornets, reportedly gave the selection of Ball a “stamp of approval” ahead of the draft and was described as a “big fan” of the player by The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

LaVar Ball doesn’t get his wish

Even though he was seen smiling and shaking hands with his son after the pick, it appears LaVar Ball did not get what he was hoping for with this draft. The would-be sneaker magnate said before the draft that he wanted LaMelo to land with either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons, who respectively held the seventh and eighth selections.

Now Ball will watch his son play under Jordan, and many will remember his boast that he could beat the Hall of Famer in a game of 1-on-1. For all we know, this pick is just the first part of Jordan’s plan to make Ball eat his words.

More from Yahoo Sports: