LaMarr Hoyt, former Cy Young winner and White Sox ace, dead at 66

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Cwik
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LaMarr Hoyt with the White Sox.
LaMarr Hoyt won 24 games for the 1983 Chicago White Sox. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Former Chicago White Sox ace and 1983 Cy Young award winner LaMarr Hoyt died Monday. He was 66.

The White Sox sent "thoughts and condolences" to Hoyt's family Wednesday.

The team also released statements from Tony La Russa, who managed Hoyt, Billy Pierce, one of Hoyt's former teammates with the White Sox and Hoyt's son Mathew.

La Russa called Hoyt a "great competitor." 

Mathew Hoyt said his father died of cancer Monday. Mathew said LaMarr's final days were spent recounting his time with the White Sox.

Hoyt played eight seasons in the majors, six of which came with the White Sox. After pitching three innings with the team in 1979, Hoyt had a solid, but unspectacular rookie season in 1980. He was mostly used as a reliever during the 1981 season, but showed improvement, posting a 3.57 ERA.

The team moved Hoyt back to the rotation in 1982, where he delivered an excellent season, posting a 3.53 ERA over 239 2/3 innings. He maintained that level in 1983, putting up a 3.66 ERA in 260 2/3 innings. That performance, along with his 24 wins, resulted in Hoyt winning the American League Cy Young award. 

Hoyt spent one more year with the White Sox before going to the San Diego Padres. He spent two seasons with the team, making his only All-Star team in 1985. 

Hoyt was arrested on drug charges multiple times over his career. The Padres released Hoyt following a drug arrest after the 1986 season. He did not pitch in the majors again following his release. 

Recommended Stories