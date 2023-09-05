‘La Mafia’ sponsorship deal trivialises organised crime, says Italy

La Mafia's has more than 50 restaurants across Spain

A diplomatic row over a Spanish restaurant chain with the word ‘mafia’ in its name has resurfaced after Italy’s ambassador to Spain accused a basketball club of “trivialising” organised crime by signing a sponsorship deal.

La Mafia se sienta a la mesa (which translates to, the Mafia sits at the table), a franchise founded in 2000, which now has more than 50 Italian-style eateries in Spain, made a sponsorship deal with the Casademont Zaragoza basketball club earlier this year.

The company celebrated the fact that it was supporting a sports club from the city that saw the first La Mafia eateries.

But for Italy’s ambassador to Spain, Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi, the name of the Spanish restaurant chain contributes to the “trivialisation of illicit activities and crimes committed by the mafia”.

This, he added in an open letter to the president of Zaragoza’s basketball club, undermines “fundamental values… such as respect for dignity, humanity and freedom”.

The ambassador also pointed out that Italy and the European Union spend large amounts of resources in battling the mafia.

A spokesman for Casademont Zaragoza said the club had no comment to make on the matter.

Previous complaints

This is not the first time the Italian government has attacked the name of the restaurant chain. In 2018, the European Court of Justice upheld Italy’s claim that the name could “provoke or offend” victims of the mafia and anyone with “average thresholds of sensitivity and tolerance”.

The ruling meant the company could not use the brand outside Spain but it has been able to maintain the name within its home market.

The ambassador said that any connection of the mafia with ideas of relaxation or cordiality give a false impression of reality.

The brand, he added, was damaging the “Mediterranean diet culture, shared by Italy and Spain, and which makes food an important moment of social exchange and personal growth”.

La Mafia company declined The Telegraph’s request to comment on the matter.