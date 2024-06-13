La Liga Winger Is Open To Joining Barcelona This Summer: Should Barca Make A Move?

In a recent segment on Twitch, journalist Gerard Romero claimed that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is open to joining Barcelona this summer. It is believed that the Spanish wide player would be excited by the possibility of joining the Catalan club in this transfer window.

Williams had a fruitful campaign at the Spanish club after he produced a lot of impressive performances for them in the final third. The Spaniard made 37 appearances for Athletic Bilbao last season, netting eight goals and securing 17 assists in the process across various competitions.

The 21-year-old has been a consistent performer on the left wing based on his average of 1.8 shots, 1.5 key passes and 2.8 dribbles per game in La Liga. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball from the flanks as he has completed 79.2% of his attempted passes in the Spanish top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Spanish club will expire in the summer of 2027. Hence, Barcelona would have to launch a convincing offer if they are serious about recruiting Williams later this year.

MALLORCA, SPAIN – JUNE 08: Nico Williams of Spain and Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland competes for the ball during the international friendly match between Spain and Northern Ireland at Estadi de Son Moix on June 08, 2024 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Should Barcelona Make A Move For Williams?

Williams is an excellent dribbler with the ball at his feet and can make a few dangerous runs with the ball out in the wide areas. He can strike the ball with venom from long range and can create some promising chances for others around him on the offensive end of the field.

The Spanish playmaker is primarily a left-sided wide player but can also fill in as a right-winger if asked to do so. He already knows La Liga well and would undeniably inject more goals and creativity into Barcelona‘s frontline.

At 21, Williams has the potential to be a generational talent. Thus, it makes sense for the Catalan club to make a move for the Spanish wing wizard before the end of this summer transfer window.

Williams has what it takes to compete for a regular starting place at the Nou Camp next season. Plus, he might help Barca compete for a lot of major silverware over the next decade. Therefore, Barcelona should focus on snapping him up this off-season.