La Liga winger would be ‘excited’ to join Barcelona this summer – report

Barcelona are in the market for a new pivot midfielder and a new left-winger heading into the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana have already identified their primary targets and possible alternatives for both positions as they look to lay the groundwork for the deals in the coming weeks.

Nico Williams is one such player that Barça like and want to sign to reinforce the left flank in the summer.

The Athletic Club and Spain winger has been on the Catalans’ radars since last year and remains very much on the agenda.

Nico would be ‘excited’ to join

Now, Gerard Romero reports that Nico Williams would also be ‘excited’ by the possibility of joining FC Barcelona in the summer.

The 21-year-old speedster already has a very good relationship with some of the Barça players with whom he shares the dressing room for the Spanish national team.

Indeed, Nico has forged a close bond with players like Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, among others.

So, the idea of teaming up with his close friends at a historic club like Barcelona would certainly appeal to the Athletic Club winger.

Release clause could be an issue

However, Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Club in December last year that runs until the summer of 2027.

Furthermore, the new deal is understood to contain a release clause that is worth around €60 million and it is unlikely that his club would be willing to offer any sort of discount.

But the player’s willingness to make the switch to Barcelona could make things easier for them if they indeed to pursue the Spanish international.