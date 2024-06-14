La Liga star reveals Brazilian national team asked him to cut hair

Girona and Manchester City star Yan Couto has enjoyed a scintillating season in North Catalonia, notching 10 assists, the joint-most for Michel Sanchez’s side. A large part of that has been his flare and technique from out wide, but he has been asked by Brazil to keep it the flare to the pitch.

Couto earned his first call-ups to the Brazil squad this season, and has been included in their Copa America squad too. Since arriving in the Brazil camp, he has shorn his bright pink hair. He revealed to Marca that it was not entirely a choice.

“It was a request, basically. They told me that pink is kind of a joke. I don’t see it that way, but I respect it. They asked me and I did it,” he explained.

“It was a thing for Girona, a lot of people dyed their hair, it became a fashion (…) Here in the national team I am the Yan with black hair. Nothing changes, I continue to be the same person.”

Brazil have a veteran manager in Dorival Junior at the helm, but it certainly hasn’t been in fashion of late to dictate fashion choices to players. Admittedly, Couto does not have the status of a star for the Selecao, and had he a few dozen more caps, he might find he is able stylise his hair as he pleases – Neymar Junior has not been short of risque haircuts over the years.