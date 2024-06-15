La Liga sides chase Barcelona captain as free transfer option

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is facing crunch time on his contract extension this month.

Roberto is expected to sit down for final talks with the club in the coming weeks to decide on triggering 12 month extension option on his current deal.

As it stands, Roberto is out of contract in Catalonia at the end of June, with no firm progress on a renewal between both parties.

The veteran defender still wants to stay on for another year, despite the exit of Xavi Hernandez, with the former Spanish international previously a key factor in his desire to remain.

With the situation approaching a key juncture, several La Liga clubs have registered an interest in a free transfer, as per the latest from Mundo Deportivo.

Neighbours Girona are the current front runners to seal an agreement with links also to Sevilla and Valencia for the 32-year-old.

If Roberto does move on, he will leave with seven La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns, stretching back to his first team debut in 2010.