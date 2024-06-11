La Liga Side Put Southampton Defender On Radar

Southampton left-back Romain Perraud has emerged as a potential transfer target for Spanish outfit Real Betis this summer.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Nice and is not expected to be part of Russell Martin’s plans as the Saints boss prepares for the Premier League.

With only a year left on his contract, Southampton are expected to try and sell the defender in the upcoming transfer window.

The 26-year-old is expected to move on from the Saints this summer and he could be moving to Spain.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Betis are considering making a move for Perraud in the summer transfer window.

Betis are looking to strengthen their defence with the club keen to sign at least four defenders.

Signing a left-back is one of the priorities and Perraud has emerged as one of the options for the club.

The Frenchman would welcome a move to La Liga, a league that is likely to be more suited to his qualities.

However, Perraud is one of several left-backs Betis are tracking and a final decision has not been made yet.