La Liga president reveals what Barcelona must do for the 1:1 rule

Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Heading into the summer transfer window, FC Barcelona have some concerns on the table. La Blaugrana, having seen what happened in the latest season, believe it to be in their best interests to acquire some new players. However, despite Barcelona wanting to do so, the reality of their financial situation is rather dire.

Moreover, with the appointment of former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, that list of potential arrivals may even see some adjustments. Yet, as per several reports, the reality of Barça’s transfer operations in the summer will heavily depend on their ability to reach the 1:1 rule that would allow them to spend and operate with more freedom.

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, even La Liga president Javier Tebas took this opportunity to talk about Barça’s current condition while providing a somewhat optimistic update about them being capable of turning their situation around:

“Based on what we’ve been able to discuss about some important matters on the table, if they finalize them, they will be able to reach that 1/1 situation. They will need to finalize them.”

He also managed to talk about Xavi’s recent departure and the impact it could have, alongside the appointment of Hansi Flick as the new head coach of Barcelona:

“They know how Xavi’s departure affects them, they know how Flick’s arrival affects them, and they have time to reach that situation.”

Lastly, the La Liga president talked about what the ultimate priority for Barcelona is, and how the club still remains a juggernaut in terms of bringing in revenue:

“The important thing is that Barça exists, remains well, and is sustainable… In the latest Deloitte report, it was the third club in terms of revenue; it is still very high up. Once their wage bill is more adjusted, they will be back in the market.”