La Liga midfielder’s wink towards Barcelona – ‘I like Barça’s style of play, think it benefits me’

Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has been linked with Barcelona in recent months, especially when Xavi Hernandez was still in charge of the first-team setup.

The 22-year-old Spanish international himself is enamoured by the thought of playing for the Blaugrana and admitted previously that it would be a dream come true.

“Who wouldn’t like to play for Barça? Playing for Barça would be one of my biggest dreams as a footballer, it is the best team in the world,” he had said back in April.

Baena’s latest nod towards Barcelona

Now, speaking to an interview with RAC1 (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Baena has once again given a wink towards Barcelona, hinting that he would love to make the jump to the Catalan outfit.

“I like Barça’s style of play, the possession, the ball, they are always attacking and I think it benefits me,” confessed Baena, revealing his admiration of the Blaugrana.

But the Spaniard did try to downplay it by stating that “the club of my life is Villarreal.”

At the same time, though, the 22-year-old added: “If big clubs want you, it would be an opportunity.”

Baena is understood to have a release clause worth €60 million in his contract at Villarreal, but acknowledged that if any offers were to come along, he would be willing to negotiate.

“If an offer comes in, we will sit down and talk,” he added.

Deco’s meeting with Baena

It must be remembered that Barcelona sporting director, Deco, met with the agent of Alex Baena in early May to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

As things stand, though, the Villarreal ace is nothing more than a player that Barça like and is not seen as a priority by the club.

Any move for Baena would be considered only after the priority areas are addressed and there are funds remaining to pull off another signing.