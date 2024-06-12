La Liga midfielder addresses Barcelona rumours – ‘I take it as a positive thing’

Barcelona are in the market for a new midfielder heading into the summer transfer window and have been linked with multiple names in the market.

One such target happens to be Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. With the Catalans likely to move to a 4-2-3-1 formation under new manager Hansi Flick, the Spanish international is seen as a good fit for the double pivot.

Merino responds to rumours

Currently on international duty with Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, Mikel Merino attended a press conference today during which he was asked about the links to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old Spaniard responded to the links by claiming that he views the transfer links as positive, but is not thinking about it and is focused on the Euros.

“From the first moment I set foot in a professional team, I have always said that any rumour or link I have with another team, I take it as a positive thing for the club I am at,” he said, as quoted by SPORT.

“It speaks very well that there is interest, that I am doing well, that I am playing at a good level. It means that Real are doing things well, it’s good for the club, for the growth of Real Sociedad.”

Continuing, he added: “The importance that we give to this type of news from within is zero. We try to represent the national team in the best possible way.

“We have the unique opportunity in a footballer’s career to win a European Championship. Anything that is going out of that mentality I think is, not disrespectful, but disrespectful.”

Merino further stated that he will let his agents deal with any interest from clubs, including Barcelona, saying:

“If I’m clear about one thing, it’s that, throughout my career, all this kind of information, I let my agent handle it. I don’t like to hear these kinds of things, unless they are real, serious and ultimately.

“My representatives have a lot of respect for me and, at a time like the national team, until there is something definitive, I won’t have any news. Everything I read on the social networks or what my teammates say, who are the ones who tease me the most, stays there.”