La Liga midfield ace heralds Real Madrid as ‘the best team in the world’

La Liga midfield ace heralds Real Madrid as ‘the best team in the world’

While the focus has already tilted toward the summer transfer window and the forthcoming season, it is important not to devalue Real Madrid’s achievements from last campaign.

The Merengues topped Barcelona in domestic competitions to acquire La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

But most impressive was their run in the UEFA Champions League, as Real Madrid defeated several heavyweights to eventually clinch the trophy, making this a historic 15th European title.

Zubimendi acknowledges Real Madrid as the cream of the crop

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been making waves with the Basque side, recognized for his unique abilities as a defensive midfielder.

When asked to name the best team in the world, Zubimendi did not hesitate to point out Real Madrid, highlighting their success in the Champions League as the definitive proof of their superiority.

“The winner of the Champions League is the best team, Real Madrid. Winning it determines who is the best, and Real Madrid has proven that it is the best,” the midfielder claimed in an interview with OK Diario.

Real Madrid won their 15th UCL title. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In the world of football, winning the Champions League is widely regarded as the ultimate measure of a team’s prowess. No team exemplifies this better than Real Madrid.

Success on the European stage also greatly helps allure top players worldwide, with Los Blancos’ recent title helping earn Zubimendi’s admiration too.

Interestingly, league rivals Barcelona have tailed Zubimendi for a couple of years, but their financial predicament makes it unlikely for them to activate his €60 million release clause.

As such, if Real Madrid intends to bolster their midfield ranks, a move for one of Spain’s best midfielders could one day materialize.

However, for now, Real Madrid are well covered at the base of midfield, with Aurelien Tchouameni more than suited for the defensive midfield role.